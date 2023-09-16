FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20230916

FCG Church Congregational Prayer

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230916

* * * *



You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype Link:

Please, click on the link below to worship with us:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!





FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM: Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype

Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

[email protected]