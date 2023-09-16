FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20230916

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCG Church Congregational Prayer
Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230916
* * * *
You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype Link:
Please, click on the link below to worship with us:
https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3
Thank you, with spiritual, physical,
and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!
FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:
Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM: Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype
Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only.
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)