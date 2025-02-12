BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
North Gaza Palestinians Return To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
1
55 views • 7 months ago

North Gaza Palestinians Return To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops

عبد الكريم قاعود

@abed_55

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V8NoD19cJE


فرحة توقف الحرب على قطاع غزة ودمار هائل في منطقة الصفطاوي

Jan 19 2025

The joy of stopping the war on the Gaza Strip and massive destruction in the Safatawi area

Jan 20 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S0Ac0-tUr4&t

دمار هائل في مخيم جباليا

Massive destruction in Jabalia camp


Jan 21 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXdsKhz8htU&t

دمار هائل في مستشفى كامل عدوان 🏥🚑 🏚️ ومحيطه

Massive destruction in Kamel Adwan Hospital and its surroundings

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestinepalestinewarisraelhamaswar
