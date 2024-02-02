The Global Technocrat & Billionaire Threat To Humanity Using CO2 Controls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video explains how the world's technocrats, billionaires and giants corporations will employ natural asset companies, carbon credits, carbon taxes, carbon restrictions, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to facilitate global control over all nations and their citizens.-- https://www.c3headlines.com/2024/02/an-explanation-of-elites-plan-to-use-co2-restrictions-against-humanity.html -- 'X': @C3Heditor