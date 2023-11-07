Three Giant Revelations one United Pushback

Nov 7, 2023 - The current culture in America has a protect-at-all-costs mentality that pervades every government office. It starts at the top and finds its way into the lowly doors of the community church and the tiniest city hall. And even though the narrative falls apart when the truth is known, the media does everything in its power to keep us in the dark.

Today, we have three stories that are being twisted to make Christian conservatives look like the bad guys—to make us feel so guilty that we back down on biblical principles. Let’s learn the truth and stand firm!



