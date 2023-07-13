X22 REPORT Ep 3114b - [DS] Inciting A Rebellion, Patriots Know The Playbook, Clean & Swift, Ammunition Is Finit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3114b - July 12, 2023
[DS] Inciting A Rebellion, Patriots Know The Playbook, Clean & Swift, Ammunition Is Finit
The [DS] is doing everything in their power to piss off the American people, the patriots are using this to their advantage. The [DS] wants a civil war, they want the people on the streets. The patriots want antifa, BLM, illegals and criminals in the streets so they can be rounded up. The [DS] believes they can incite a rebellion, the patriots are counting on this.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!