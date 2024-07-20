Melbourne Fulan Gong Rally 20 July 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fulan Gong is a Buddhist rooted spiritual practice that millions around the world have made a part of their lives. It combines spiritual disciplines with advocating for human rights. Forced organ harvesting in China has been a persistent human rights issue for a long time so the Melbourne Fulan Gong community has come together to present a very eye-catching rally to highlight this evil.