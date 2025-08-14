BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Elon Musk and DOGE were right. Rep Tim Burchett confirms Congress is laundering millions of our tax dollars to Democrat’s billionaire donors NGOs
68 views • 1 month ago

Elon Musk and DOGE were right. Rep Tim Burchett confirms Congress is laundering millions of our tax dollars to Democrat’s billionaire donors NGOs

🚨 He also says United Nations staff have created thousands of NGOs and WE’RE PAYING FOR THEM ALL

“NGOs — Here's what happens. You got these billionaires who hate our guts, want ever, destroy everything we stand for. They'll put a million dollars in some group that has some fancy name, Feed the Children — They'll put a million dollars in there, which is nothing to them, pennies on their dollars. And so they, they, they apply for this federal money and then they, the unelected bureaucrat in Washington says, oh, they got a million dollars, man, they're legit. And so then they literally have put billions upon billions of dollars in these things”

Afghanistan alone, over a thousand non government organizations are working out there. And you add the, the UN stuff, and w...

ngos elon muskand doge were rightrep tim burchett confirms congress is laundering millions of our tax dollars
