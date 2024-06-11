VOLVO S60R 2000 TO 2008 TIMING BELT CHANGE - MY FIRST HOW TO VID! MAKE YOUR OWN TOOLS AND SAVE$

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My very first edited and completed How To video. This is an easy cheat for the do it yourself mechanic. Make the special tool on the fly to hold the timing gears while you change the belt! Save 100's and learn the ancient trade of fabrication. This trick will work on many other cars using this engine such as 850's, V40's, V70's, S70, 90's and 900's all with the 2.4 and 2.5 inline 5 Cylinder Engines. From the early 90's up to at least 2008. I bought longer bolts for the 850 tool I made btw.