BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Searching for Hizbullah's Pot of Gold, at the End of the Zionist Leprechaun’s Rainbow.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 7 months ago

Spoiler alert, just like when trying to chase a rainbow it keeps moving, when searching for tunnels under a Hospital in Lebanon or Palestine that Zionists claim exist, by the time you get there, they have already moved on to targeting another health facility. Laith Marouf visits al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut where Zionists claimed Hizbullah money was stashed in the basement, and spoke to the General Manager about the accusations and his message to the world medical associations.


Camera: Hadi Hotait

Filmed 22/10/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankbeirutmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy