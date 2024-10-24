Searching for Hizbullah's Pot of Gold, at the End of the Zionist Leprechaun’s Rainbow.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spoiler alert, just like when trying to chase a rainbow it keeps moving, when searching for tunnels under a Hospital in Lebanon or Palestine that Zionists claim exist, by the time you get there, they have already moved on to targeting another health facility. Laith Marouf visits al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut where Zionists claimed Hizbullah money was stashed in the basement, and spoke to the General Manager about the accusations and his message to the world medical associations.
Camera: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 22/10/2024
