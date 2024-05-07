WILHEMINA CONFESSES TO ILLEGALLY TESTING NANOBOTS 💉🤖 ON HUMANITY VIA MRNA INJECTIONS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones - NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: Bill Gates Confesses To Illegally Testing Nanobots On Humanity Via MRNA Injections
VfB had figured this out on May 16, 2020, but at that time, did NOT formulate a name for the phenomenon - it has now been dubbed the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE theory ⛵🍾
A REMOTE CONTROL MECHANISM FOR HUMANITY WAS CREATED, THEN MINIATURIZED, THEN BROKEN DOWN INTO REASSEMBLE-ABLE PARTS WHICH, ONCE WITH A HUMAN BODY, WOULD REFORM - just as one would build a ship within a bottle
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
