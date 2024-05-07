BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WILHEMINA CONFESSES TO ILLEGALLY TESTING NANOBOTS 💉🤖 ON HUMANITY VIA MRNA INJECTIONS!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
64 views • 12 months ago

Alex Jones - NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: Bill Gates Confesses To Illegally Testing Nanobots On Humanity Via MRNA Injections


VfB had figured this out on May 16, 2020, but at that time, did NOT formulate a name for the phenomenon - it has now been dubbed the SHIP-IN-A-BOTTLE theory ⛵🍾


A REMOTE CONTROL MECHANISM FOR HUMANITY WAS CREATED, THEN MINIATURIZED, THEN BROKEN DOWN INTO REASSEMBLE-ABLE PARTS WHICH, ONCE WITH A HUMAN BODY, WOULD REFORM - just as one would build a ship within a bottle


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


Source: https://twitter.com/RealAlexJones/status/1787294838469034282


Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/Road_Closed1984/status/1647177387250180097

bill gatesremote controlmrna injectionswilheminaship-in-abottle theory
