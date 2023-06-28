Vaccinated Malaysian Actor Collapses On Talk Show 💉(2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incident occurred in February of 2022.
“KUALA LUMPUR: Singer, actor, emcee and television host Roslan Shah fell "flat on his face" while being interviewed live on TV3 today.
Roslan, 52, who is recuperating at a private hospital, collapsed during the live telecast of popular women's talk show Wanita Hari Ini (WHI) at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya around noon.
https://www.nst.com.my/lifestyle/groove/2022/02/775592/showbiz-singer-and-tv-host-roslan-shah-hospitalised-after-collapsing
Source @Covid BC