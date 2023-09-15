EPISODE 36: IT’S TOO LATE TO TURN BACK

It breaks my heart to say this, but we have passed the point of return. Unfortunately no election outcome will halt our slide into utter despair, the best we can hope for at this point, is to slow the progression to give us more time to prepare. That being said, on the other side of this great despair, is our ultimate salvation. Only in times of unfathomable misery are we forced to unite under a shared goal of survival. Only in times of insurmountable tragedy do we shake off our delusions and embrace objective truth. As our great ship sinks towards the depths of hell, truth is the only lifeboat sturdy enough to carry us to dry land.





ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-36-ITS-TOO-LATE-TO-TURN-BACK-e29c1gb