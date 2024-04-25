After Rigged Trial, the "Epstein" Treatment?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 25, 2024 - Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a bill in the House that says anyone convicted of a felony cannot receive Secret Service protection. Will a convicted Trump be Esptein-ed in jail before the November election? Plus $3.5 Billion to resettle Muslims in America, another round of indictments, pro-Hamas campus shutdowns, and Biden's next moves to ruin the USA.
