After Rigged Trial, the "Epstein" Treatment?
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
30 views • 12 months ago

April 25, 2024 - Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a bill in the House that says anyone convicted of a felony cannot receive Secret Service protection. Will a convicted Trump be Esptein-ed in jail before the November election?  Plus $3.5 Billion to resettle Muslims in America, another round of indictments, pro-Hamas campus shutdowns, and Biden's next moves to ruin the USA.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Newsletters:

LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.wordpress.com

trumplawfaremanhattan trialpro hamas protestsaz indictments
