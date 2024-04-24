© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency."
"If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress"
The AP is urging other news outlets to use the term "Climate Crisis"