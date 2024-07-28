BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yes The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Was Anti-Christian But Is Anyone Asking WHY???
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
3
336 views • 9 months ago
Yes The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Was Anti-Christian But Is Anyone Asking WHY???

PERSECUTION
"All who continue in the battle ahead must accept martyrdom. It does not, My child, necessarily mean death of your body, but it will mean persecution. Stand fast in the faith. Keep the faith in the hearts of those you love. Extend your charity of heart to all of your brother and sisters throughout the world. Pray a constant vigilance of prayer." - Our Lady, October 2, 1974

------------

THE GOOD SHALL BE TRODDEN UPON
"My child and My children of grace, remember in the days ahead: your world and your country shall appear to all those in the light as though insanity has come upon them. The good shall be trodden upon, and the evil ones shall gain in worldly goods until all voices cry to Heaven: 'Lord, Lord! When shall you send Your vengeance upon them? Why do the wicked go about their way in gain while they trod underfoot the godly?'
     "My children, the Eternal Father has a way that no human mind or man could understand. He is patient; He is all-suffering and long-suffering, never wishing that one should be lost to satan.” – Our Lady, April 2, 1977


Keywords
opening ceremonyyes the 2024 olympicswas antichristian but is anyone asking why
