© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Spot a Snake in the Grass (Discerning in Our Evil Culture)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 6 months ago
In this podcast, Scott analyzes the BART lawsuit “victory” and the “civic duty” deception that leads us to vote in a presidential election designed to have us participate in our own demise. God’s word and the Holy Spirit are what we must learn to rely on to not be deceived by the Satanic culture we are living through today. This podcast is meant to have you challenge ‘why’ you believe what you believe and sharpen the critical thinking skills God gave you.Show more
-------------
Links for this episode:
BART workers fired due to COVID vaccine mandate to get over $1M each, federal jury decides https://abc7news.com/post/bart-workers-fired-due-covid-vaccine-mandate-get-1-million-each-federal-jury-decides/15464182/
WEF Insider Reveals 30 Million Fake Ballots Ready To Be Injected on Election Night https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1849132576914477174?s=42
Election Sermon 2024: Voting for Magistrates and the Law of God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldZs-CZczSE&t=2767s
Is It A Sin Not To Vote? https://rumble.com/v5k5awl-is-it-a-sin-not-to-vote.html
It’s Time to Rock the Boat – Ken Mikle, Jack Hibbs, and Brandon Holthaus https://rumble.com/v5dt4nv-its-time-to-rock-the-boat-ken-mikle-jack-hibbs-and-brandon-holthaus.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
READ: Harris-Trump presidential debate transcript https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/harris-trump-presidential-debate-transcript/story?id=113560542
"19 DAYS UNTIL THE CIVIL WAR STARTS!" THIS IS WHAT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE PEOPLE LOOKS LIKE! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zaa-0PqXwGU
PowerPoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mhk8ct6oiborvvetft3s7/Discerning-in-our-evil-culture2.pptx?rlkey=0928mth1g8ny6co2evsqlqa91&st=qbb71a1m&dl=0
------------------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.