New ATF Report: Gun Control Enforcement NEAR RECORD HIGHS Again

Despite what supporters of the monster state want you to believe, “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. Yet, today - we have another example proving that words on paper can’t enforce themselves: The latest annual report from the ATF reveals that federal gun control enforcement is close to record levels - once again. And even though they want YOU to believe it’s “for your safety,” almost all their top enforcement actions are for paperwork violations.
Path to Liberty: August 5, 2024