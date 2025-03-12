IS THE COVIDIOCRACY LEADING ₪ INTO THE TECHNOCRACY❓

Grabbed this some time ago; what we're dealing with currently is beyond chess - this is JENGA





There is an obvious goal of enslaving us all to cryptocurrencies 🪙 the phasing out of the penny may be a bait and switch into a cashless society [obviously, there exists a process that would cost less than the three cents manufacturing cost reported]





Tariffs are being used as a scare tactic...but tariffs should only be a concern to corporations and governments, NOT We The People...





...but for 1913





The creation of the Federal Reserve;





the fraudulent and UN-RATIFIED 16th Amendment;





and corporations given the 'rights' of a 'person'.





The corporations and government COLLUDED to place the onus [called taxes] upon We The People, rather than on the corporations utilizing resources far in excess of any actual person





Now that all of this is being slowed [and hopefully reversed], we will see our labour, which for over 111 years has been channeled into POTENTIAL ENERGY, begins to become available to us as KINETIC ENERGY





Stay vigilant, frens 🤓





https://tona13.blogspot.com/2015/11/missing-13th-amendment-found-no-lawyers.html





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9n2gk2 [thanks to https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/quick-start/ 🖲]