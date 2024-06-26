Troops and Armored Vehicles Raid Bolivia’s Presidential Palace Amid Military Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Irregular' mobilization of troops reported in Bolivia. General Commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, declares that there will be a new cabinet and that "the country cannot continue like this any longer." One video even shows Bolivian President, Luis Arce, face to face with the military trying to overthrow his government and demanding they stand down.
