Babylon is fallen: the Vatican supports satan as their god (2)

A look at the Vatican’s audience hall, in the shape of the serpent’s head and that grotesque depiction of Christ’s crucifixion should make every decent roman catholic wonder at to what is going on at the Vatican.



According to the late Roman Catholic priest, Malachi Martin, a private enthronement of satan was completed at the Vatican in 1963, when a group of Luciferian bishops and cardinals came together and venerated satan in the Vatican. Another ceremony venerating satan took place on the same day in the United States, and Martin claims these ceremonies were conducted together on purpose.





Martin, who was murdered, also gave clues that a public enthronement would take place at some point, as well as the fact that the last pope would be under the direct control of satan.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington