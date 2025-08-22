CTP (20250823 S3E114) Beauty In Eye Of Beholder BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
CTP (S3E114) Drop-Dead Gorgeous vs. Terminally Cute: The Beauty Theory Episode
Beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder, and our perception of attractiveness spans across different categories that explain why people have varied responses to the same individuals.
• Categories of beauty include "drop-dead gorgeous," "terminally cute" like Emma Watson, "intriguing beauty" like Emma Stone, and "plain Jane, kind of pretty"
• Inner beauty can elevate someone from a 6.5 to an 8, while inner ugliness can drop a 10 to a 5
• The Sidney Sweeney controversy demonstrates how politics affects our perception of beauty
• The American Eagle jeans campaign with Sweeney sparked unfounded controversy linking "genes" wordplay to eugenics
• Political polarization increases hatred and division that we must overcome
• We need to look beyond superficial differences and focus on being better to each other