God Keeps His Promises
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
5 views • 10 months ago

7/7/2024

2 Samuel 7:15-24  God Keeps His Promises

Intro:  Originally, the books of 1 and 2 Samuel were one book. The translators of the Septuagint separated them, and we have retained that separation ever since. The events of 1 Samuel span approximately 100 years, from c. 1100 B.C. to c. 1000 B.C. The events of 2 Samuel cover another 40 years. The date of writing, then, would be sometime after 960 B.C.  The book of 2 Samuel can be divided into two main sections—David’s triumphs (chapters 1-10) and David’s troubles (chapters 11-20). The last part of the book (chapters 21-24) is a non-chronological appendix which contains further details of David’s reign. 

 

This passage Nathan the prophet gives a message from God to encourage King David and to remind Him that God always does what He says He will do.  We all need to remember this message today.  

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
