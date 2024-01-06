Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024: Get in Place for What is Coming!
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
98 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
731 views
Published 2 months ago

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/2024-get-in-place-for-what-is-coming/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Over the month of December 2023, I started seeking The LORD concerning the year 2024, and what He would want to me share.

I received a few Words, a Dream, as well as three Messages…. which is the most I have ever received for a New Year!"

Keywords
violencepestilencedreamfailing economylaterrain333elzabeth marie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket