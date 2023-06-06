© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Jane Ruby - Apeel, Reverse Transcriptase & Genetic Modification with Dr. Daniel Nagase
May 26 2023
Source: https://www.fromrome.info/2023/05/26/dr-ruby-speaks-with-dr-nagase-about-apeel-reverse-transcription-gene-modification
Alexis Bugnolo's Note: The horrific generational consequences of the Spike Protein gene in the human genome will cause massive transgenerationl miscarriages for the rest of the history of humanity, ultimately sterilizing the race! — All I can say, to this, is, “You bloody bastards!”
02:11 James Rogers Apeel founded in 2012
03:18 Why no investigation into Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation?
04:20 Apeel spraying organic foods with or without label for years
05:07 Costco is biggest purchaser
05:17 Apeel transfat breakdown
07:01 Leads to inflammation and heart disease
09:10 Costco Stemilt organic apples
14:55 Dr Nagase - genetic toxin integrated into the human genome
15:42 Spleen, liver, ovaries targeted by lipid nanoparticles
16:44 How reverse-transcription works
21:28 Use your intuition