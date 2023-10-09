Gaza 9Oct23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:57 Gazans Break Out of World's Biggest Concentration Camp
:58 Palestinian Militants Motorised Paragliders
:41 Palestinians managed to knock out an Israeli Merkava Mk4 tank with a grenade from a copter
:10 Trey Yingst - Reporting from southern Israel
:06 Trey Yingst - Dozens of Israeli tanks headed toward the Gaza border
:26 Merkava Mark lll Main Battle Tanks used by Reserve Units in the Israel Defense Force move to Gaza Strip
:09 Trey Yingst - Nonstop troop movements near the Gaza border
:24 Military-Info - Footage of the most recent barrage of rockets from Gaza towards Israel
:16 Insane Footage showing 100s of Rockets being launched by Hamas in the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv
:10 Aurora Intel - Additional footage
:16 Footage from Gaza of the latest barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv, Hamas Al-Qassam announce the launching of 150 rockets
:33 Israel's Iron Dome air defense system starts shooting down some of the 150 rockets fired toward Tel Aviv
:06 Severe Damage to a Residential Building in Southern Tel Aviv from a Rocket Impact
:46 Palestinian groups launched a massive rocket strike on Tel Aviv. - Iron Dome was active, but some of the rockets hit the city
14 clips, 6:04.