The Israeli military has initiated mass detentions and interrogations of Palestinian residents - Forcing Women and Children to Walk to Rafah

The Israeli military has initiated mass detentions and interrogations of Palestinian residents, including those displaced in schools, within Abbasan area in Khan Yunis. Forcing women and children to walk to Rafah

Netanyahu announced the need for a new mobilization of reservists in Israel for new operations in the Gaza Strip. We are talking about an attack on Rafah and areas bordering Egypt. More than 1,000,000 refugees have now accumulated there.

Egypt has already made it clear that it will break the peace treaty with Israel if there is an attack on the Philadelphia Corridor, but will not allow Palestinian refugees into its territory. Looks like a massacre scenario.

Adding:

Egypt has issued a "complete rejection" of Israel's intention to launch a military operation in Rafah.

🔶️ The Egyptian foreign ministry said an assault on the southern city near its border would be a breach of international law with "dire consequences".

🔶️ "Egypt called for the necessity of uniting all international and regional efforts to prevent the targeting of the Palestinian city of Rafah," it said.

🔶️ It said Egypt considers the plans part of a "policy of displacing the Palestinian people and liquidating their cause, in clear violation of provisions of international law, international humanitarian law, and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and UN General Assembly".

A Statement that has just been published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.

"Egypt rejects the Israeli calls for a military invasion in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, and we warn of its dire and severe consequences."

The ministry in the statement states that Rafah is now home to over 1.4 million refugees, and that the Israeli attempts to occupy Rafah is an attempt to eradicate the Palestinian cause in Gaza by evicting its residents to outside their homeland.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt reiterates that it is working towards a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages."