https://gettr.com/post/p2gl4zsf523
Ava spoke of the Chinese Communist Party's 100-year plan to destroy the United States with unconventional warfare by corruptly bribing "Americans" to turn Americans against Americans. Fentanyl is an example of a drug made with American technology, in American laboratories at American universities to destroy America.
Ava讲到中共国的百年计划就是要用非常规战争摧毁美国，他们通过对“美国人”进行腐败贿赂，让美国人对付美国人。芬太尼就是一个例子，用美国的技术，在美国的大学的美国实验室制造出的毒品摧毁美国。
@KristiLeigh @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平