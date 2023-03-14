BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 03/14/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

49 ZAYIN. Remember the word to Your servant, Upon which You have caused me to hope.

50 This is my comfort in my affliction, For Your word has given me life.

51 The proud have me in great derision, Yet I do not turn aside from Your law.

52 I remembered Your judgments of old, O LORD, And have comforted myself.

53 Indignation has taken hold of me Because of the wicked, who forsake Your law.

54 Your statutes have been my songs In the house of my pilgrimage.

55 I remember Your name in the night, O LORD, And I keep Your law.

56 This has become mine, Because I kept Your precepts.

(Ps. 119:49-56 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy