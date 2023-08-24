The UFO/Alien Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 25th, 2017
Pastor Dean addresses UFO/Alien phenomena that is happening worldwide. The coming UFO/Alien Deception will be a big part of the strong delusion of the end-time. Learn how God foretold this end-time deception through the prophet Zechariah over 2,500 years ago. Jesus will return but before that deception and all the end-time prophecies will come to pass.