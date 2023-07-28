Bannon & Jones: We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WAR ROOM | Steve Bannon & Alex Jones Explain That We’re In An ‘Oppenheimer Moment’ With AI & Bioweapons.
[this is the segment I attempted to capture earlier but the feed was cut! Here it is]
Alex Jones says the DS wants to legitimize demons and refers back to the founder of NASA who opening talked about conjuring demons (he was an Allister Crowley student)
source:
https://rumble.com/v32xmc0-bannon-and-alex-jones-explain-that-were-in-an-oppenheimer-moment-with-ai-an.html