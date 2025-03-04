Canadian Tariff War? - They're going to feel the PAIN like they've never felt before - Ontario Premier

‘If he wants to destroy our economy and our families, I WILL SHUT DOWN THE ELECTRICITY going down to the US’ – Ontario Premier Doug Ford

💬 "They're going to feel the PAIN like they've never felt before," Ford added, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products, set to take effect at midnight on March 4.

Adding, March 4th:

Today, 25% tariffs came into effect on imports from Canada and Mexico - and an additional 20% was slapped on Chinese goods.

Just a few hours before this momentous event, Donald Trump stated that all three countries "have not taken sufficient measures to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the US."

China immediately struck back: additional tariffs of 10-15% on some American imports starting March 10, and export restrictions for certain US entities. The restrictions mainly target agricultural products.

Earlier, Canada promised to respond with similar tariffs if the American ones remained in place for 21 days. They further threatened to target bourbon, beer, wine, appliances and orange juice.

The Premier of Ontario stated their readiness to halt nickel shipments and electricity transfers to the US.

We await Mexico's actions, as President Sheinbaum has so far called for calm and patience.

American farmers are now pulling their hair out - despite the let them eat cake rhetoric of "sell domestically", they still remember losing billions due to export restrictions under Trump's previous term, and the situation is even worse now. After all, the local economy depends on cross-border supplies for processing agricultural products, auto manufacturing and equipment production.

But yes, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar have fallen against the US dollar, and financial market turmoil has increased. But American citizens will also end up paying for this.

