Justified Forever: How God’s Love Transforms Trials into Triumph

✝️ "The old account was settled long ago—and the record is clear today." In this powerful sermon, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into the life-changing truth of justification by faith and how it anchors believers through life’s fiercest storms. Discover:
🔥 Why your sins are permanently erased through Christ’s sacrifice.
🌪️ How trials prepare you for eternal glory (2 Corinthians 4:17).
💖 The unshakable love of God that roots and grounds you in faith (Ephesians 3:17-18).
Whether you’re facing hardship or seeking deeper spiritual growth, this message offers hope, clarity, and practical wisdom straight from Scripture.
📖 Key Verses: Romans 5:5, 2 Corinthians 4:8-10, Acts 14:22
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:18The Joy of Justification
00:30The Old Account Was Settled
01:29Results of Justification
01:35Enduring Trials and Tribulations
02:09Afflictions and Eternal Glory
03:13Tribulations and the Kingdom of God
06:40Experiencing God's Love
08:17Rooted and Grounded in Love
09:23Conclusion and Final Thoughts