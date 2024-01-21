Create New Account
The Basics-Our Recourse To Forestalling The Consequences Of The NWO Beast System
glock 1911
Risky Chrisky at Rumble:  https://rumble.com/c/RiskyChrisky  LTC Steven Murray/Matt Bracken 01-17 round table:  https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/  Western Rifle Shooters Sunday Edition includes social media post from a Maria that discusses the consequences of the Ukraine war in an up close and ugly way:  https://westernrifleshooters.us/2024/01/20/sunday-edition-bracken-more/  Tactical Hermit re: Daniel Penny:  https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/01/21/we-are-all-daniel-penny/  Mike Glover on Youtube re: being your own warlord when grid goes down:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmYN4p599Is

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitnessresiliency

