French Foreign Ministry Denies Macron Called Zelensky During Press Conference
The French Foreign Ministry has refuted claims that President Emmanuel Macron called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference.
It now appears that Zelensky staged the call in front of journalists, seemingly in an attempt to boost his image and demonstrate his importance on the world stage.
What a clown!
Source @Retards Of TikTok
