500000 PALESTINIANS Are Coming To Canada Thanks To Israel and Justin Trudeau.

The deliberate destruction of white people and Canadian culture continues with half a million Palestinians coming to Canada who do not deserve to be in canada. Just because you got yourselves into a war with another country does not mean you have the right to come to this country and Destroy what is left of it.

The reason that no other Muslim country is taking Palestinians into their countries is because Palestinians do not know how to behave like civilized people. This has been proven time and time again and this is exactly what the leadership of Saudi Arabia said publicly. Why are we not listing when world leaders speak?





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST

LIVE on

www.FreedomReport.ca





#palestine #muslim #savepalestine #palestinewillbefree #iraq #jordan #quran #lebanon #islam #israel #prayforpalestine #gaza #palestina #palestinian #boycottisrael #jerusalem #gazaunderattack #freepalestine #westbank