BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

500000 PALESTINIANS Are Coming To Canada Thanks To Israel and Justin Trudeau.
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
380 views • 12/07/2023

The deliberate destruction of white people and Canadian culture continues with half a million Palestinians coming to Canada who do not deserve to be in canada. Just because you got yourselves into a war with another country does not mean you have the right to come to this country and Destroy what is left of it.

The reason that no other Muslim country is taking Palestinians into their countries is because Palestinians do not know how to behave like civilized people. This has been proven time and time again and this is exactly what the leadership of Saudi Arabia said publicly. Why are we not listing when world leaders speak?


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST

LIVE on

www.FreedomReport.ca


#palestine #muslim #savepalestine #palestinewillbefree #iraq #jordan #quran #lebanon #islam #israel #prayforpalestine #gaza #palestina #palestinian #boycottisrael #jerusalem #gazaunderattack #freepalestine #westbank

Keywords
jerusalemisraelislampalestinemuslimjordaniraqgazapalestinianlebanonquranpalestinawestbankgazaunderattackfreepalestinesavepalestinepalestinewillbefreeprayforpalestineboycottisrael
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy