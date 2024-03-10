Kari Lake: Our Families are Struggling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kari Lake - Our country is only as healthy and secure as our most important institution, and the most important institution in any country is the family. Right now, our families are struggling.
As a mom and as a Senator, I will go to D.C. and write legislation to make sure our families have all the support they need to grow and thrive.