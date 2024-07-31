The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - CIA backed Coup D'état in 2002 in Venezuela - documentary, western media manipulation

"The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" it's a documentary that depicts the CIA backed coup d'état in 2002 in Venezuela that saw the elected president Hugo Chavez kidnapped for several days by disloyal members of the military who in turn declared the head of the business men of the country as president.

◾️ Hundreds of thousands turn to the streets in defense of the revolution and Hugo Chavez who was released by special forces two days later, the western media manipulated the footage of the protests and counter protests as if there where shootings between them despite both marches not coming close enough for it. It was proven that unknown snipers were shooting and killing demonstrators on both sides trying to start a civil war in the country.

◾️The Spanish journalist who manipulated the footage and lied to the public later on received a journalistic award from the Prince of Spain.

Adding short description from 'topdocumentaryfilms.com' and Wikipedia link:

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (a.k.a. Chavez: Inside the Coup) is a 2002 documentary about the April 2002 Venezuelan coup attempt which briefly deposed Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

A television crew from Ireland's Radio Telifís Éireann happened to be recording a documentary about Chávez during the events of April 11, 2002.

Shifting focus, they followed the events as they occurred. During their filming, the crew recorded images of the events that they say contradict explanations given by Chávez opposition, the private media, the US State Department, and then White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer.

The documentary says that the coup was the result of a conspiracy between various old guard and anti-Chávez factions within Venezuela and the United States. (Excerpt from en.wikipedia.org)