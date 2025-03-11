The Hitler and Mannerheim Recording in Finland, June 4, 1942

they have had problems with little yemen for years, despite the leopard2 tanks that saudi arabia has.

ukraine has leopard 2 tanks, and they sucks to heavy, nothing learned from worldwar2-loser.

all gamechanger from germany sucks, they drink too much glyphosat beer, they are alcoholics, or full of drugs - cannabis, chemicals, lot more...

german tanks really sucks, hitler knew it himself- in winter you can't wage war

my opinion: and in spring, summer and fall, the ground is wet and soft in the ukraine.

war with iran, goes very expensive for taxpayers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_Iran