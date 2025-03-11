BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hitler and Mannerheim Recording in Finland, June 4, 1942
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 6 months ago

they have had problems with little yemen for years, despite the leopard2 tanks that saudi arabia has. 

ukraine has leopard 2 tanks, and they sucks to heavy, nothing learned from worldwar2-loser.

all gamechanger from germany sucks, they drink too much glyphosat beer, they are alcoholics, or full of drugs - cannabis, chemicals, lot more...

german tanks really sucks, hitler knew it himself- in winter you can't wage war

my opinion: and in spring, summer and fall, the ground is wet and soft in the ukraine.

war with iran, goes very expensive for taxpayers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_Iran

Keywords
interviewhitlerwarhistoryfactsworldwar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy