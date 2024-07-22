SHAMAN's new video 'Soul Wide Open' debuted on Friday, June 19th, on the facade of the US Embassy in Moscow - ENG Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHAMAN's new video "Soul Wide Open" that was debuted on Friday, June 19th, directly on the facade of the USA Embassy in Moscow. ENGLISH LYRICS Below:
; ) wink... A more humorous song this time from:
Singer, Writer and Producer, SHAMAN
SHAMAN said to share so it can be seen all over the world, since his YouTube was blocked, so I have. Cynthia P.S... In search bar type Shaman for more videos. P.SS.. The thumbnail wasn't the original video thumbnail, so I chose a better one. ; )
Song, "THE SOUL IS WIDE OPEN” (under a white shirt) - SHAMAN
SHAMAN said on a previous video (I didn't post) and wrote the following, after the concert in front of the US Embassy in Moscow, video posted:
Native!
I feel and see your support! I admire your courage!
No one will ever ban our songs!
Now we will sing them together!
Let's arrange a premiere of my new song and video “SOUL OPEN” so that it can be seen all over the world!
I'm coming to you with VICTORY!
---
“THE SOUL IS WIDE OPEN” (under a white shirt) - SHAMAN
Singer: SHAMAN : Writer: SHAMAN : Producer, SHAMAN
[Verse 1]
I’m a simple Russian guy, there are millions of us like me
I walk through life under a lucky star
[Chorus]
Soul wide open under a white shirt
I’m the happiest - I live in Russia!
My soul is wide open under a white shirt.
I am the happiest - I live in Russia!
[Post-chorus]
Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh)
Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh)
Na-na-na-na-na (Oh-oh-oh )
[Verse 2]
I live as best I can, without staining my shirt.
Someone will say: “I don’t believe
it!”, Well, let him walk through the forest!
[Chorus]
Soul wide open under a white shirt
I am the happiest - I live in Russia!
My soul is wide open under a white shirt.
I am the happiest - I live in Russia!
[Verse 3]
I wish from my heart that you live beautifully.
And now all of Russia will sing along
to this song!
[Chorus]
Soul wide open under a white shirt
I am the happiest - I live in Russia!
My soul is wide open under a white shirt.
I am the happiest - I live in Russia!
[Outro]
Na-na-na-na-na (O-o-o)
Na-na-na-na-na (O-o-o)
Na-na-na-na-na, I live in Russia!