Danger Mouse (unknown, Amiga)

Note: Some sources claim the game came out in 1994, but I could not verify this.

Danger Mouse is a platformer developed by British(?) programmer Gerred Blyth. It is based on the British animated series Danger Mouse. The game has no license and was released as freeware.

Baron Greenback has kidnapped Danger Mouse's sidekick penfold and is holding him ransom. At the same time, Greenback plans to conquer the world using the power of a special gem. Colonel K calls Danger Mouse to rescue Penfold and thwart Greenback's plans.

Each level consists of a single screen. Danger Mouse starts off on the left side and must cross the screen. He can only jump. Getting hit will make you loose a life. Some extras appear occasionally on screen, for example an extra which makes you complete the level upon collecting it.