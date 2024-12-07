Redpill: More 45-47 Trump Effects

Certain Dems Are Clearing The Way For Team Trump To Revolutionize DC

* Could President Trump do what he’s already doing (and get the results he’s getting) if he wasn’t Commander-In-Chief all along?

* Unpack the answer to that question and the picture will draw itself.

* Hints: it involves a continuity-of-government situation, big sting operation and the crime of the century.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6365659674112