BrightLearn - Controversial Views on Hitler and Zionism, an interview with Christopher Bjerknes

In a thought-provoking podcast episode, host Bright Learn engages in a controversial discussion with author Christopher Bjerknes, who presents a contentious perspective on history, suggesting that figures like Hitler were manipulated by Zionists and communists to achieve their goals, challenging conventional historical narratives and urging listeners to question mainstream accounts.
