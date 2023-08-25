BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael Yon & Steve Quayle – Orchestrated Global Invasion & Consequences
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
480 views • 08/25/2023

Michael Yon: At age 19, Michael Yon successfully completed Green Beret training. His Green Beret experience taught him the art of observing and surviving in the most dangerous environments on earth. Combining his skills as a writer and a photographer, and with the encouragement of fellow veterans, Michael began his correspondent career by traveling to Iraq in December of 2004. That was the first step in his nearly 20 year journey—traveling the globe to report on world events firsthand. He has traveled to more than 80 countries including China, India, Bhutan and Vietnam.

Please SUPPORT Michael Yon’s fine work!

Steve Quayle’s website: SteveQuayle.com – Sign up for Steve’s Private Intelligence Briefings!

TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed)
Doug: [email protected]
Randy: [email protected]

ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST

iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: BANNED!
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)

Keywords
steve quayleconsequencesthe hagmann reportmichael yonorchestrated global invasion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy