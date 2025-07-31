CHP Talks: Matt Alexander—Fired For Holding Christian Beliefs!

July 31, 2025: My guest this week is Matt Alexander, former schoolteacher (over 20 years), pastor and veteran of the army reserves. He’s also the father of Josh Alexander, the young man who was suspended from his Catholic High School for his efforts to protect the privacy of his female classmates. Matt and his wife, Nicole—both schoolteachers in two different schools—were fired for refusing to promote the LGBTQ agenda in their classrooms. They have lodged a human rights complaint for religious discrimination. They are being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca





