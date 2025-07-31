BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Matt Alexander—Fired For Holding Christian Beliefs!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
Follow
51 views • 1 month ago

July 31, 2025: My guest this week is Matt Alexander, former schoolteacher (over 20 years), pastor and veteran of the army reserves. He’s also the father of Josh Alexander, the young man who was suspended from his Catholic High School for his efforts to protect the privacy of his female classmates. Matt and his wife, Nicole—both schoolteachers in two different schools—were fired for refusing to promote the LGBTQ agenda in their classrooms. They have lodged a human rights complaint for religious discrimination. They are being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca


Learn more Matt and Nicole’s Case and donate to their legal defence at:

https://www.jccf.ca/court_cases/the-alexander-family-punished-for-standing-by-their-beliefs/


Find Matt on X (formerly Twitter): @RealMattA_


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomschoolprivacychristianarrestlgbtqteachershuman rightschp canadarod taylorfiredterminatedjustice centre for constitutional freedomssuspensionwalkoutschp talksliberty coalitioncompelled speechjccfjosh alexanderrccdsbwashroomsmatt alexandernicole alexander
