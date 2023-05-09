© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planned Parenthood's Dangerous Sex Ed. Planned Parenthood's sex education encourages kids as young as 11 to have sex, obtain hormonal contraception, and undergo chemical and surgical abortions - without their parent's knowledge. This is unacceptable. Let's unite to protect our children from Planned Parenthood.