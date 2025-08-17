BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Be Careful Where You Get Your Eggs !
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
223 views • 4 weeks ago

:::: They (evil humans and spirits)are pushing eggs on people across the world with the staged egg crisis and shortages and destruction of millions of eggs , i think its all part of an agenda to get people to eat more eggs why ? because they have injected the eggs yokes with poison probably nano tech or worse. If you love eggs just know Snakes also do love eggs and unseen reptilian spirits do exist. 

fake eggsnano tech infused eggsegg deceit
