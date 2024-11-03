© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why he thinks his deep background as the inventor of email, Scientist, Engineer, and Ground Activist makes him the perfect candidate to be President of the United States in 2024.
Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com
Get Educated, or Be Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
Full post & Video transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why-america-needs-the-inventor-of-email-as-its-next-president/
You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
w: https://Shiva4President.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBguXv4JEmPK/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA