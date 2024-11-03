In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why he thinks his deep background as the inventor of email, Scientist, Engineer, and Ground Activist makes him the perfect candidate to be President of the United States in 2024.





Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com





Full post & Video transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why-america-needs-the-inventor-of-email-as-its-next-president/





You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!





Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBguXv4JEmPK/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva