Skyfall 2020: Pastor Dean Odle (Saturday morning)

This is the sixth session from the second day of the Skyfall 2020 conference.
Pastor Dean Odle shares a word on the gift of tongues and prays for those who want to receive this gift. If you have not yet received the gift of tongues, we encourage you to earnestly seek the Lord and ask Him for the baptism of His Holy Spirit.