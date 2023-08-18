Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Russian troops have launched missile strikes on military targets in Dnipro region.
A railway train with ammunition was hit at Mezhova station: a large fire broke out at the facility.
▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces continued their offensive operations, extending their zone of control south-west of Vil'shany.
In Sen'kivka, the AFU are still holding the south-western outskirts of the village at the cost of significant losses.
▪️In the Soledar sector, the AFU attempted an attack in the direction of Zaliznyans'ke.
Russian troops promptly identified the enemy's advance and dispersed it with concentrated artillery fire.
▪️The situation on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defence remains tense, despite a general decrease in the intensity of the fighting.
The parties are conducting rotational activities and preparing for the resumption of active hostilities.
▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU are conducting reconnaissance of Russian positions near the village of Zavitne Bazhannia.
There is a concentration of enemy forces in the surrounding wooded areas, which may indicate that a bypass attack on Staromlynivka is being prepared.
▪️To the west, the AFU attempted to cut into the defence north-east of Pryyutne.
Russian troops launched pre-emptive strikes against the enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original lines.
▪️In the Orikhivs'kyi sector, attacks by the AFU on Robotyne continue.
Despite the AFU’s onslaught, Russian units repel the attacks and control at least half of the village.
Source @rybar