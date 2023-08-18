BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 17
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
112 views • 08/18/2023

▪️Russian troops have launched missile strikes on military targets in Dnipro region.

A railway train with ammunition was hit at Mezhova station: a large fire broke out at the facility.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces continued their offensive operations, extending their zone of control south-west of Vil'shany.

In Sen'kivka, the AFU are still holding the south-western outskirts of the village at the cost of significant losses.

▪️In the Soledar sector, the AFU attempted an attack in the direction of Zaliznyans'ke.

Russian troops promptly identified the enemy's advance and dispersed it with concentrated artillery fire.

▪️The situation on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defence remains tense, despite a general decrease in the intensity of the fighting.

The parties are conducting rotational activities and preparing for the resumption of active hostilities.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU are conducting reconnaissance of Russian positions near the village of Zavitne Bazhannia.

There is a concentration of enemy forces in the surrounding wooded areas, which may indicate that a bypass attack on Staromlynivka is being prepared.

▪️To the west, the AFU attempted to cut into the defence north-east of Pryyutne.

Russian troops launched pre-emptive strikes against the enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original lines.

▪️In the Orikhivs'kyi sector, attacks by the AFU on Robotyne continue.

Despite the AFU’s onslaught, Russian units repel the attacks and control at least half of the village.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 17
