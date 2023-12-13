SHaDoWCa7 sings "Trashcan Christmas Song" for Master Chief (Impact Props)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's "Merry Christmas" video to Halo's one and only Master Chief posted on December 10, 2017.

Below is her original description:

"Dear Master Chief,

I wrote this song especially for you! Merry Christmas! ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Trashcan Christmas Song (written and sung by Destiny Cross)

Snowflake the trashcan came along one Christmas Eve,

To a red-haired girl in a cool sweatshirt that was decked with Master Chief!

Sweetly she took him and began to hug him so!

Then she took some string and a ribbon ringed all around him in a bow!

The happy pair went everywhere with Christmas cheer they'd sing!

Who would have thought, strange or not,

Friends forever they would be!

Snowflake the trashcan got his Christmas wish that day!

To be loved and hugged and not be judged for his smelly trashcan ways!

Snowflake the trashcan was a handy pal indeed!

No matter the mess, relax don't fret, he would help all those in need!

Snowflake the trashcan was as happy as he could be!

For he loved the girl in the cool sweatshirt adorned with Master Chief!

The happy pair went everywhere with Christmas cheer they'd sing!

Who would have thought, strange or not,

Friends forever they would be!

Snowflake the trashcan got his Christmas wish that day!|

To be loved and hugged and not be judged for his smelly trash can ways!

Dump-it-y, Dump, Dump, Dump! Dump-it-y, Dump, Dump, Dump!

Look as they skip along!

Dump-it-y, Dump, Dump, Dump! Dump-it-y, Dump, Dump!

To the Trashcan Christmas Song!

